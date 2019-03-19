Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Catches Taylor Kissing Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, March 20 state that all hell will break loose when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) catches Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) kissing her man. These two have been fighting over the same man for decades, and it should come as no surprise that the situation will escalate quickly.

Ridge Told Brooke That He Needed Her

Taylor and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are both in mourning after the death of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). Taylor is sad for Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) sake. She is understandably upset that her grandson lost his mother at such a young age and that Thomas will have to raise him alone.

Ridge’s grief is more complex. B&B fans will remember that Ridge once believed that Caroline was the love of his life and even let Thomas think that Douglas was his son.

When Brooke called Ridge to ask him how he was doing, he told his wife that he missed her. Per The Inquisitr, he told Brooke that he needed a hug. Brooke was in Europe and was struggling to get a flight home to support her husband. However, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) stepped in and gave her brother-in-law a hug.

Taylor Hayes Kisses Ridge Forrester

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Taylor and Ridge will spend some time together. They have a lot to deal with. Their eldest son has just returned home after the devastating loss of Caroline, and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be leaving for Paris soon. They feel as if their family is in a state of crisis and they are unable to come up with instant quick-fix solutions.

Ridge will ask Taylor how she is coping, per She Knows Soaps. He wants to figure out how she feels about Thomas’ return and how they are going to step up for their son and grandson. She may share with him her thoughts about Hope’s (Annika Noelle) sudden connection to Douglas and her concerns about it.

Brooke Returns on The Bold and the Beautiful

However, unbeknown to Taylor and Ridge, Brooke is on her way back to L.A. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Brooke will overhear a conversation between Taylor and her husband. Taylor will relive a moment from the past and draw Ridge in for a kiss. Brooke will catch them red-handed before all hell breaks loose.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.