Jessica Simpson Shows Off Baby Bump In New Bikini Photo

Jessica Simpson is in her third trimester of pregnancy, and although her due date is getting closer, the soon-to-be mom-of-three is still very much pregnant. She took to her Instagram account on Monday night to share a new photo of her bare baby bump.

In the photo, Jessica is wearing a bikini and sunglasses while touching her baby bump. Although she didn’t share too much in the caption, she did include a cute play on words of the word “gestation.”

The singer is already a mother of two children. With her husband Eric Johnson, Jessica has 6-year-old daughter Maxwell and 5-year-old son Ace. The couple announced that they are expecting another daughter together.

Photos from Jessica’s baby shower were posted online and fans noticed that she posed under a sign that read “Birdie’s nest.” Some wondered if perhaps that was a hint to the baby name the couple had picked for their daughter. On March 3, Jessica confirmed the name for her daughter in an Instagram post that she shared with her fans. In the post, Jessica revealed that she had spent some time in the hospital, but that her unborn daughter was doing just fine.

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing! I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this. OUCH”

Even though this is the singer’s third pregnancy, it has not been very easy for her. Fans who have followed Jessica’s pregnancy journey on social media know that she has been very open about her pregnancy. While she has been open in sharing all aspects of her pregnancy, including her beautiful baby shower celebration, she has also shared the challenges she has faced, including swollen feet.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica’s sister, Ashlee, recently opened up about how her sister is doing to Us Weekly.

“She’s doing great. Almost there. That ending, you’re like, ‘Okay, I’m ready,'” Ashlee said.

It is unclear exactly when Jessica Simpson is due to give birth to baby Birdie, but it is believed to be sometime in the spring. With the season just around the corner, Jessica could give birth to her baby girl very soon.