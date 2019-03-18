‘Avengers: Endgame’ Will Be Final Film For Marvel Studios’ Newly Dubbed The Infinity Saga

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was an unprecedented concept at its creation, and with Avengers: Endgame seeing the resolution of 10 years and over 20 movies worth of storylines, it still continues to be so. While cinematic history has seen many trilogies and series of films, nothing like the MCU has ever been done before on this scale. President of the Studios, Kevin Feige, thus felt it appropriate to name the collection of 22 films in the Marvel Studios stable, as revealed by ComicBookMovie.com, as part of his conversation with Empire Magazine.

The MCU presently boasts of 21 movies, with many lead hero characters, along with countless supporting characters and a plethora of stars in its house. With Avengers: Endgame being the 1 movie that sees an end to those stories, and possibly those characters, as The Inquisitr previously discussed, it’s very much the end of an era.

While the first batch of the films leading up to The Avengers in 2012 was referred to as Phase 1, and the subsequent series appropriately labeled as Phases 2, 3, and 4, the entirety of the franchise will now be known as The Infinity Saga, as per Feige. This seems appropriate given that the storyline has been adapted from the Marvel Comics storyline, The Infinity Gauntlet.

Kevin Feige attends Marvel Studios ‘Captain Marvel’ Premiere on March 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Feige seems to be paying homage to the origins of the storyline with this moniker, while also seeing it as an end of the plans that the studio was built around during its inception.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before. Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

While the first few films of the MCU didn’t really feature any direct influence by the main villain of Avengers: Infinity War, who will also be seen in Avengers: Endgame, there is a direct throughline from those first films into his introduction in The Avengers. Iron Man introduced the MCU to the world, while Thor showcased that the Universe was larger than just Earth. Captain America: The First Avenger brought historical reference into this newly created fictional world, and it all culminated with Thanos’s invasion attempt in the first Avengers movie.

Twenty-two films of interconnected stories and characters sharing the same fictional universe definitely feels like a saga, and The Infinity Saga is an apt title for such.

Avengers: Endgame releases on April 26.