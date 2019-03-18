Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Move To Frogmore Cottage ‘In The Next Few Weeks,’ Source Says

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving into their new home very soon! A source told Entertainment Tonight that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are due to leave Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace within the next few weeks, given that the renovations in Frogmore Cottage are complete. The source also offered up a few details about what the royal couple’s new home is going to look like.

Frogmore Cottage lies on the grounds of the Queen’s Windsor Estate. It has a spacious 10 bedrooms and will reportedly include an “eco-friendly green energy unit,” as well as “two conservatory extensions and extensive landscaping so baby Sussex will have privacy,” the source explained.

The Duke and Duchess are expecting their first child in late April or early May. The source added that Meghan and Harry are looking forward to raising children in such a large environment.

“The couple is really excited about the impending birth,” they said.

“Windsor was the perfect fit for Harry and Meghan. The 10-bedroom house has more space for children when they expand their family and of course has a special place in their hearts.”

To help with the renovations, Meghan and Harry reportedly called in interior designers Vicky Charles and Julia Corden, who have previously worked with the couple’s close friends George and Amal Clooney in their Sonning-on-Thames mansion.

The move signifies the separation of households for Harry and Prince William. Last week, both Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles have granted permission for a new royal household for Harry and Meghan, according to Town & Country. The pair will operate out of Buckingham Palace rather than Kensington Palace, where they worked alongside William and Kate Middleton.

While the split has sparked rumors of feuds between the royal couples since it was first suggested last month, historian and author of royal-centric blog Royal Musings Marlene Koenig assures that this is a “normal” procedure for newlywed royals.

“This is what happens when royals get married. Harry is a full-time working royal and he has a full-time working royal wife. It makes perfect sense,” she said.

Harry and Meghan wed in a royal ceremony in May 2018.

The couple will not be entirely independent, either. They reportedly asked for the creation of their own court away from Buckingham Palace, but the Queen said “no,” The Sunday Times reported.

“There is an institutional structure that doesn’t allow that kind of independence,” a royal source said.

The couple was reportedly also denied the creation of their own philanthropic brand called The Sussexes.