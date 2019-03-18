Julia Roberts Weighs In On College Admissions Scandal: ‘That To Me Is So Sad’

Julia Roberts in the latest actress to weigh in on the college admissions scandal.

Just last week, news broke that actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, as well as 40-plus others, were part of a college admissions scam to get their kids into prestigious universities. While Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying upward of $500,000 to get daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California by posing as crew team recruits, Huffman paid around $15,000 to get her daughter’s SAT test answers corrected.

Since news of the scandal broke, celebrities from all over the world have been weighing in with their opinions on what happened and Julie Roberts also didn’t hold anything back. According to People, the actress was across the pond promoting her film Ben is Back when she was asked about the highly-publicized admissions scandal.

“That to me is so sad because I feel, from an outsider, that it says a little bit, ‘I don’t have enough faith in you,'” Roberts said in an interview before she compared the scandal to her character in the movie. “I feel that in [Ben Is Back], this mother is trying to say, ‘I have so much faith in you, I have both our faiths until you can find the faith in yourself again.'”

Then, Roberts talked about her own three children — 14-year-old twins Hazel and Finn and 11-year-old son Henry. Roberts says that she and her husband, Danny Moder, are an “aligned” front when it comes to raising their children and says that they live a very “normal” life. The actress went on to say that obviously, her kids have different advantages that she and her husband didn’t have growing up, but she says that that is the “unique” part of raising her own kids.

“You do need to know how to make your bed and do your laundry and make one meal. These are important life skills. They have to run their own race. They have to have their own experience.”

Since the scandal shook the country last week, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have been feeling the backlash. Shortly after the scandal was made public, Huffman deleted her social media pages after receiving hundreds of negative comments on her page. Lori also deleted her Instagram account and as The Inquisitr shared, she was dropped from the Hallmark Network, where she stars in movies as well as the popular TV series When Calls The Heart.

Both Loughlin and Huffman were arrested last week but released from jail after posting bond.