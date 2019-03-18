Khloe Kardashian Feels As ‘Confident’ And ‘Sexy’ As Ever Post-Tristan Thompson Split According To ‘HL’

Single certainly looks good on Khloe Kardashian.

As fans know, the reality star broke up with troubled baby daddy and NBA star Tristan Thompson after she found out that he hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordyn Woods, at a party at his home over Valentine’s Day weekend. But despite all the KoKo has gone though in her roller coaster of a relationship with Thompson, she is feeling as good as ever.

A source recently shared with The Hollywood Life that the 34-year-old is focusing on herself and her daughter True and feeling like a million bucks. The insider shares that Kardashian “feels the most confident and sexy she ever has right now and everyone is so happy to see that. She knows she looks the best she ever has.”

But she’s not looking to jump back into the dating pool just yet as she needs some time to recharge her battery and process everything that has happened to her over the past few months.

“But, it feels good to her to know how great she looks. She really could care less if Tristan has noticed since she would never get back together with him. — Having said that, of course every girl wants their ex to see them thriving, and Khloe is no different.”

Another insider shares that Khloe is in the best shape of her life nearly one year after giving birth to her first child. She’s never felt better or stronger and is focusing all of her energy on diet and exercise. The source reveals that she is focusing all of her energy on working out as a way to cope and distract herself from her issues with Tristan.

And it also helps that Khloe has her sisters and friends to workout with as they hold her accountable and make sure that she doesn’t stray. Not only that, but her four sisters have also been a big piece of the puzzle that have helped Khloe be able to move on so swiftly from such a devastating time in her life. An insider recently shared that the girls all got dressed up and went out together to try and boost Khloe’s morale. The night out served two purposes — to let Khloe let loose and have fun with her sisters but it was also a way of Khloe throwing a little shade at Tristan and letting him know that she is doing just fine without him.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, Khloe also took her BFF Malika Haqq and her twin sister to Vegas for their birthday and the girls had an absolute blast.

Khloe certainly knows how to make the best out of a bad situation!