Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’ Part 2 Trailer Causes Concern

Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina adapted the Archie Comics’ property Sabrina The Teenage Witch into a hit original series, which has received much critical acclaim. Netflix released the trailer for the second part of Season 1 on their official YouTube channel.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina features the story about a young teenage girl named Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka), who is a half witch and half mortal. Living with her paternal aunts, who are full-fledged witches, Part 1 deals with the character coming to a crossroads where she must decide to either choose to live as a full witch, which would require her to leave her school, friends, and boyfriend and join a witch school, or continue to live her mortal life against the wishes of her family. All the while still dealing with all the usual pressures and rigors of being a teenage girl.

The show saw a fantastic cast of characters with Kiernan Shipka as Sabrina, followed by an ensemble cast playing her friends and family. The Netflix original series has been adapted directly from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s comic book of the same name and is considered to be a spinoff of The CW show Riverdale. Both shows are produced by Greg Berlanti.

While the series has been adapted from the comic book, there are ample liberties taken with the story and the depiction of events in the show, as outlined in a report from The Wrap. The show also released a special Christmas special in between the season’s Parts 1 and 2. The different parts are premiering months apart, however, both are actually part of Season 1. Season 2 has already completed shooting and will also be split up and released in two different parts.

Chance Perdomo, Miranda Otto, Kiernan Shipka, Lucy Davis and Jaz Sinclair attend Netflix’s ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Q&A and Reception at the Pacific Design Center on March 17 in West Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The Part 2 trailer for Chilling Adventures of Sabrina sees Sabrina no longer struggling with her mortal and witch self, but seemingly completely embracing her powers. The trailer is a sizzle reel of shocking and enticing sequences, along with dialogue from Sabrina and others showcasing how she’s deep dived into the dark side of her destiny, which is concerning to some characters.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina seamlessly blended content that isn’t too mature in terms of content or language, but one that also features explicit and graphic sequences of violence and blood, while the actual story and interaction of characters kept things pretty PG. The trailer for Part 2 definitely seems to increase the gore and violence quotient of the show. The show also seems to be leaning into a love triangle concept, which should make the show more appealing from a conventional perspective.

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Part 2 is scheduled to release on April 5.