‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, March 18: Hope’s Kindness Impresses Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 18, reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will make an impact on a little boy’s life. She will rely on her natural maternal instinct to bring comfort to Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) whose world has just been turned upside down.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his son have just returned to Los Angeles after the tragic death of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). Thomas initially told Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) over the phone that he did not know how to tell Douglas the news about his mother’s death.

The two arrived at Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) house and it soon became evident that the little boy was heartbroken. When Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) told him that he was handsome enough to be a Forrester Creations’ model, the little boy responded by telling her that his mother used to say the same thing.

Later, everyone gathered around Thomas to express their condolences. However, Douglas spotted a photograph of his mother. He excitedly yelled out that his mother was there. There was an uncomfortable silence as everyone realized just how young the boy was and that a long journey of healing lay ahead for him. Hope silently led a confused Douglas away.

According to Highlight Hollywood, Hope and Douglas will connect in a way that will be beneficial to both. Just as Hope is a mother without a child, Douglas is a child without a mother. It is this mutual understanding that will bind them close to each other.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will tell Douglas a story. The little boy will enjoy this maternal attention and will find a sense of comfort with Hope. Thomas will also realize how much this means to Douglas, and he will be grateful to Hope. He knows that she is going out of her way to be there for his son, and he will appreciate her kindness.

Steffy is leaving for Paris during the week of March 18. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will be devastated that she can no longer spend time with Phoebe. But now that Douglas is in town, at least she can bring some comfort to another child in need of a mother’s touch.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS to see Hope and Douglas’ relationship develop. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.