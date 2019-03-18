Kim Kardashian Praises The Gun Law Change After Mass Shooting In New Zealand

After the tragic mass shooting attacks at two mosques in New Zealand last week that killed and injured many people, the country has now decided to change its gun law. One person that praised this was Kim Kardashian.

According to Radio New Zealand, 50 people were found dead and another 50 were found injured.

“Just 24 hours after the Christchurch shooting New Zealand bans semiautomatic guns! America take note! Why can’t our elected officials put public safety over gun manufacturers’ profits?!?!” the reality star tweeted, which People reported.

Kim’s tweet has been liked over 197,000 times and retweeted by over 32,500 accounts.

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian also took to Twitter to have their say on the shocking attack which also received a lot of interaction.

“Heartbroken about the terrorist attack in New Zealand. Praying for the victims, their families, and the whole Muslim community,” Jenner shared.

“I have been physically sick all day after hearing about the senseless, hateful acts in New Zealand this morning. As a Christian, I believe hate is wrong in any form…We need to walk in love…For all people and all religions, I stand with my Muslim brothers and sisters,” Kourtney added.

Khloe took to her Instagram story to share how devastated and disgusted she was on the matter.

