Lala Kent Says She Is An Alcoholic, Has ‘New Life’ 5 Months Sober

The actress spoke about her struggles in a recent Instagram Story.

Lala Kent just posted a new Instagram Story in which she speaks about her fifth month of sobriety, her struggle with alcohol, and her realization that she is an alcoholic. Lala also dedicated a large part of the heartfelt story to speaking about her father, who passed away in April of last year.

“That man has single-handedly — along with my momma — is responsible for me defending myself, defending those who don’t feel like they’re strong enough to do so. He taught me how to make light of situations, how to just be proud of being a woman. That man taught me the respect that I need to show myself, and the respect that others need to be showing me.”

The Vanderpump Rules star previously addressed her sobriety earlier this month, blaming it for her 2018 break-up with 47-year-old Hollywood producer Randall Emmett and denying rumors that she recently relapsed, as The Inquisitr reported.

In the new video, Lala says that her months of sobriety have allowed her to focus on her life more than ever and better cope with the loss of her father.

“I’m just really grateful that I had him as my dad. You couldn’t pick a better human being. I’m just grateful that I have this program and I can mourn him.”

Kent referred to the help she is receiving from Bill W., which is a reference to the late co-founder of Alcoholics Anonymous. She claims that the program means a lot to her and encourages her fans to live their best life. She ended the story by speaking directly to her fans and anyone struggling with a loss.

“Anyone who has lost someone, whether it was yesterday or 20 years ago, you mourn that, baby, however you f**king need to mourn it.”

As Radar Online reported last week, a source close to Lala Kent claims that the 29-year-old reality star is ready to call it quits on Vanderpump Rules, which is currently in its seventh season. The source cited Lala’s sobriety and how it has made her realize that she is a different person that wants different things. With these changes, her reality TV paycheck has become less of a priority.

Lala also wants to focus more of her time on her upcoming marriage to Randall, which, per an Entertainment Tonight report from December, the couple is aiming to have in September 2020. Randall proposed to Kent back in September 2018 on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which was also a celebration for her birthday, per Us Magazine. In addition to the wedding, the actress also wants to focus on her makeup line, Lala.