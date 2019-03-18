Kim Kardashian Writes About How Proud She Is Of Brother Rob: ‘My Best Memories Though Are You As A Dad’

Kim Kardashian West took some time to share how proud she is of her brother Rob Kardashian’s growth in a birthday greeting for him on Sunday.

The Arthur George designer turned 32 on St. Patrick’s Day and was given many birthday wishes from his family, according to People. His sister Kourtney shared a video of the father-of1one on her Instagram account. In her caption, she referred to him as having the most ” kind, compassionate and loving heart.” Khloe also penned a birthday note to her brother via Instagram by sharing a video of Rob dancing to Michael Jackson. In the caption, Khloe mentions that she will “forever have your back!”

The KKW Beauty creator also wished her brother a happy birthday with a throwback photo of the two. The siblings are dressed casually and smiling for the camera with Kim’s dark hair in a ponytail and Rob wearing a hat. The businesswoman said in her caption that of all the memories the two share, “my best memories though are you as a dad.”

His mother Kris Jenner shared a throwback photo of Rob and Robert Kardashian, Sr. Jenner shared how happy she was for her son and how watching him with his daughter Dream, 2, has been a “joy.”

“Happy Birthday Rob!!! You are such a huge part of my heart. You have the most beautiful soul and I love you more than you can ever imagine. You are such a wonderful amazing caring and loving Daddy and it’s a joy to watch you with your baby Dream. I’m so proud of you Robbo and I love you more than you will ever know. Have the best day, mommy,” Jenner captioned, followed by blue hearts.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Rob & Chyna alum celebrated his birthday with the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their children. Khloe stated in her Instagram stories that Dream planned a surprise party for her dad before she went back with her mom. The event was St. Patrick’s Day-themed and was documented by Khloe.

Rob has kept a low profile within the last few years since refusing to appear on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which was rumored to be due to his weight gain. However, E! News reports that he may be ready to come back into the spotlight. He has been active on Twitter and has been retweeting videos of Kanye West’s Sunday church services. Rob also recently shared a video of a private dinner with him and his rumored girlfriend, Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Alexis Skyy. According to E!, the two connected when Rob flirted with Skyy via Twitter.