Heavily Pregnant Meghan Markle Attends Tindall Christening With Prince Harry

Prince Harry was named godfather of baby Lena Tindall.

While it has been stated that Meghan Markle is on maternity leave, and will make no more public appearances until after the birth of Baby Sussex, she was photographed with Prince Harry at the christening of Zara and Mike Tindall’s 10-month-old daughter, Lena, at St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire.

The Daily Mail remarked that Meghan looked rather pregnant in a burgundy vintage coat as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband, who was named godfather of the youngest Tindall. Queen Elizabeth was in attendance, as was Zara Tindall’s mother, Princess Anne, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, were a no-show at the event two hours northwest of London.

An observer commented that it was a low-key and understated event as baby Lena was carried into the church in her christening gown by her father, former rugby player Mike Tindall.

“There were between seven and ten police cars discreetly parked in a farmyard on the edge of the village, and we saw a few bobbies dotted around the village. But considering the number of royals in attendance, it was a surprisingly low-key event.”

The #DukeandDuchessofSussex attended the christening of Lena Tindall. #PrinceHarry became godfather during a low – key ceremony in Gloucestershire.

The Queen was also in attendance. ???? @DailyMailUK ➡️ https://t.co/08QZjwhTHS pic.twitter.com/RW8ex5xXue — Christin Zi (@PackhamGown) March 17, 2019

After the Commonwealth Day service, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex would be only taking private meetings until after the birth of her first child, says The Inquisitr. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Markle has a clear public schedule through the months of April and May.

On Commonwealth Day, Markle and Prince Harry visited Canada House where she looked stunning, despite her expanding baby bump, but after that day, it was thought that she would put her heels away for a while. But today, she appeared at Prince Harry’s side, dressed to the nines in heels and a beret-styled hat to celebrate the Tindall family.

It was anticipated that the next time Meghan will be officially photographed will be outside the private Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital where Kate Middleton and Princess Diana delivered their babies. Initially, Markle had stated that she did not want to have her baby at the Lindo Wing, but the plans seem to have changed, as the staff of the hospital wing is said to be on call for the month of April, saying that nobody takes a vacation for the next month, according to a St. Mary’s source.