Reese Witherspoon Instagrams Photo Of Books With Green Covers For St. Patrick’s Day

For St. Patrick’s Day, Reese Witherspoon did not post a standard picture on Instagram. There’s no shot of her — or her kids — wearing a cute green ensemble. Green food cannot be found, and there are no leprechauns or pots of gold. Instead, the noted bookworm posted a unique snapshot of some of her favorite books that have dazzling green covers.

The 42-year-old actress shared the colorful photo, in which she ornately stacked 19 books with covers in various shades of green on a white table, on Instagram on Sunday, March 17.

The three piles of literature contain classic novels such as Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, Geoffrey Chaucer’s The Canterbury Tales, and Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, and modern fiction reads such as Judith Guest’s The Tarnished Eye, Janie Chang’s Dragon Springs Road, and Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere. A couple of nonfiction tomes were also included in the stacks such as Nancy Friday’s Jealousy and Diane Wood Middlebrook’s Anne Sexton — A Biography.

“When they tell you not to forget your green…,” Witherspoon wrote as the photo’s punny caption. She added the four-leaf clover emoji and the hashtag “happystpatricksday.”

The Instagram page for the Big Little Lies star’s book club, Reese’s Book Club x Hello Sunshine, shared the same photograph.

“Luck of the plot twists,” was written as the witty caption. The shamrock emoji and the sparkles emoji ended the sentence.

For the month of March, Witherspoon’s book club is reading Taylor Jenkins Reid’s Daisy Jones & The Six, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The novel tells the tale of a rock band in the 1970s, and is said to be filled with sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll.

“Sort of imagine, like, a VH1 Behind the Music and you’ll start to get the idea,” she explained, adding that the book is “unputdownable.”

The A Wrinkle in Time actress loved the book so much that her media company, Hello Sunshine, optioned its rights and will be turning it into a television series for Amazon Prime.

The beautiful blonde did share a photograph of herself on Instagram the day before St. Patrick’s Day. In the picture, Witherspoon is headed out for brunch with a bunch of flowers in one hand and a bottle of rosé in her other hand. She is wearing the pretty chambray faux wrap dress with a ruffled hem from her Draper James clothing line, which retails for just $125.