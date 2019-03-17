Watch Genoa CFC Vs. Juventus Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Serie A Sunday Match Live Online

After his hat-trick lifted Juventus to Champions League survival on Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo gets the day off against Genoa CFC on Sunday.

Five days after his spectacular hat-trick lifted Juventus over Atlético Madrid, completing a stunning, second-leg comeback in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, as ESPN reported, Cristiano Ronaldo is getting a day off. And the five-time Ballon D’or winner’s absence provides at least a glimmer of hope for Genoa CFC as they host the runaway Serie A leaders — who now seem to have effectively wrapped up their eighth straight league title and 35th overall. But Genoa have taken just seven points from their last six matches and have failed to score a goal in their last three, none of which bodes well for Il Vecchio Balordo in the match that will live stream from the Luigi Ferraris.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A Round 28 match on Sunday, pitting 13th-place Genoa CFC against Serie A leaders and certain titlists Juventus, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Central European Time at the 36,599-seat Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy, on Sunday, March 16.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 3:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 4:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 7:30 p.m. China Standard Time on Sunday, while in India the game will start at 5 p.m India Standard Time.

Juventus Manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed on Saturday that not only will Ronaldo sit out the Sunday match, the superstar who currently sits second in Serie A with 19 goals, per BBC stats, will not even travel with the team from Turin to Genoa.

“I left Ronaldo at home this weekend because he has played a lot, has the two Portugal games coming up, and it would’ve been risky to keep playing him every few days,” Allegri said, as quoted by SB Nation, referring to Portugal’s scheduled matches Friday and Monday against Ukraine and Serbia.

The two games, which will open the qualification rounds for Portugal in defense of their 2016 European Championship, will mark Ronaldo’s first appearances for his national side since the 2018 World Cup in June, according to The Washington Post.

Genoa defender Cristian Romero has reportedly agreed to join Juventus over the summer. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Genoa CFC vs. Juventus Sunday Serie A match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Rossoblù vs. La Vecchia Signora Serie A showdown at no charge.

U.S. fans who prefer an Italian-language live stream can view Genoa CFC vs. Juventus FC online via Rai Italia America. Internationally, the Genoa-Juve match will be available in many regions worldwide via the Serie A Facebook Live page.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Genoa CFC vs. Juventus Serie A showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia Football. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 28 match on Sunday in Genoa.

Likewise, throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Genoa CFC vs. Juventus, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.