Nikki Bella’s Rumored Romance With Artem Chigvintsev Heats Up, Her Family Is ‘So Happy’ For Her

Nikki Bella’s rumored romance with her Dancing with the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev is reportedly heating up and, according to a new report from Hollywood Life, Nikki’s family is “so happy” for her for moving on.

The WWE Superstar dated fellow WWE Superstar John Cena for six years. Cena proposed to Nikki at WrestleMania 33 in the ring after he and Nikki faced off in a match against The Miz and Maryse. However, despite the proposal, the couple eventually called it quits.

Reportedly, one of the reasons that the couple split was that they both didn’t want children. While John Cena reportedly didn’t want to have children, Nikki did. The source told Hollywood Life that Nikki’s family would “constantly remind her” that she needed to be with someone who wanted the same things that she wanted, not different things. The source added that Nikki isn’t going to “settle.”

Although they dated for quite a while, Nikki didn’t let the break up bring her down for too long. Most recently she has been linked to her Dancing With the Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, and Nikki’s family approves! A source told Hollywood Life that her family is “so happy” for Nikki now that she has moved on.

“Her family worried that she would need a long time to fully move on, but Artem really put his best foot forward in trying to win Nikki’s heart and she’s very smitten. It’s still new for them, but they have great chemistry together.”

Nikki Bella appeared on Season 25 of the hit show which features celebrities competitively dancing against other celebrities. Each celebrity is paired with a professional dancer who helps the celebrities hone their dancing skills. For Season 25, Nikki was paired with Artem and together the dance partners were the sixth to be eliminated.

While neither Nikki nor Artem have made things official, rumors about their romance have been swirling for weeks. As previously reported by Inquisitr, John Cena is reportedly “happy” for his ex as she looks for love. A source close to the WWE Superstar told Hollywood Life that he “supports her.”

While Nikki and Artem have reportedly been spotted out on dates in recent weeks, on Saturday she posted a photo to her Instagram account showing her out hiking enjoying the sunny Saturday weather. She wore a pair of comfortably looking black pants and a white sweatshirt that read “fearless.” She also wore a large sun hat for the occasion.

Nikki Bella is currently appearing on the hit E! show Total Bellas. New episodes air Sunday nights.