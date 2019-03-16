Jhene Aiko Celebrates Her Birthday By Leaving Little To The Imagination In A Two-Piece Bikini

Jhene Aiko flaunted her stunning body while on the beach for her birthday on Saturday.

The 31-year-old singer is currently on a beach getaway with her daughter Namiko Love Browner, 10. The “Sativa” artist has been posting photos on her Instagram page throughout the vacation. In her posts, Aiko is seen ziplining with her daughter or relaxing at their resort. For the singer’s special day, she decided to turn up the heat. Aiko shared a series of three photos of herself in a two-piece striped bikini that showed the singer’s many tattoos. With her hair pulled back in a bun, Aiko made a kissy face in each photo, which she shared with her 6.8 million followers.

“Happy new year to my fave Pisces,” she captioned under one photo of herself, followed by a blue heart emoji.

The “While We’re Young” singer received 177,000 likes on her photo from her fans and more than 1,000 comments wishing the star a happy birthday and admiring her physique.

“Happy 31 Jhene. Trip couldn’t have arrived at a more needed time. You’ve saved so many people with your music,” one follower wrote.

“But wait! Where that booty come from?! ” another follower inquired.

Aiko is seemingly in good spirits since recently splitting up from boyfriend Big Sean. The two began dating in 2016 while Aiko was reportedly still married to record producer Dot da Genius. According to Us Weekly, Aiko and Big Sean split in December 2018. A source told Us that the split wasn’t pleasant in the beginning, but the two exes are now “civil towards each other.”

The “Bounce Back” rapper has recently been linked to his ex Ariana Grande. The two parted ways in 2015 after eight months of dating. The “No Tears Left to Cry” singer referenced their relationship in her song “thank u, next” from her album of the same title. In the song, Grande claims the rapper “wasn’t a match” for her as she reflected on her exes. However, the two were spotted in February headed to Big Sean’s car after spending several hours in a Los Angeles studio.

While Aiko hasn’t confirmed or denied Grande’s involvement in her split from the “Blessings” rapper, she recently shared an excerpt from her upcoming project, which she calls “#2 Fish” on Instagram. The excerpt discusses the need to not live in the troubles of the past.

“In the middle of somewhere on the edge of rejection, I took my self back and I started accepting that life is just moment,” she wrote. “there’s no use in dwelling

you can not control it.”