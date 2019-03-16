The Cast Of ‘Boy Meets World’ Reunited For Emerald City Comic Con

Cast members of the ’90s ABC show Boy Meets World reunited and snapped a few photos along the way.

The Emerald City Comic Con took place on Thursday in Seattle and gave some of the core members of the series an excuse to see each other. According to People, the convention included Ben Savage (Cory), Danielle Fishel (Topanga), Rider Strong (Shawn), Will Friedle (Eric), and William Daniels (Mr. Feeny).

Fishel, who is expecting her first child with husband Jensen Karp, was the first to share the reunion online, as she posted a photo of the classic quartet on her Instagram page. In the photo, Fishel, Friedle, Strong, and Savage huddled around Daniels. The actors then smiled for the camera with the Seattle comic convention’s logo as the backdrop.

The photo was shared with Fishel’s 846, 000 followers and received more than 1,000 comments from fans of the show who enjoyed the nostalgic moment.

“I love the show miss it so much,” one follower shared, followed by a heart emoji.

“I will ALWAYS love Boy Meets World!! You all were AMAZING and really touched my heart!!” another follower exclaimed.

Friedle also shared the photo on his Instagram page, and referred to his cast members as “family.” Savage, 38, opted for a photo of just himself and Daniels.

“Always my teacher and friend,” Savage captioned.

Boy Meets World ran on ABC from 1993-2000 and followed its central character, Cory Matthews’ journey from his teenage years into adulthood. The show dealt with issues pertaining to teens in the ’90s, from childhood abandonment to teen drinking to teen marriage.

While most of the cast went on to work on other projects when the show wrapped, Fishel and Savage reprised their iconic roles in 2014 with Girl Meets World. The pair played parents to daughter Riley as she dealt with new struggles as a teenager in a new millennium. Strong, Daniels, and Friedle also reprised their roles in guest appearances on the series. Girl Meets World was later canceled after three seasons.

Fishel opened up about how Boy Meets World impacted so many people during its run and long after through syndication to a panel at New York Comic Con in October 2018, per Fox News.

“I think I had the feeling that we were just doing the show for our grandparents,” Fishel said. “It was pretty crazy that, years later, when social media was kind of huge, that we realized ‘Oh, people are still watching, and people were watching them and we just didn’t know.”