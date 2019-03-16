Kevin Feige Says Captain Marvel Is The Most Powerful Character In The MCU

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe now have their answer. It’s been long debated which of the MCU’s heroes is king of the hill when it comes to the strength of their superpowers, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is shedding some light on the matter. While it’s a topic that can be debated for ages, the MCU head honcho has confirmed that Captain Marvel is the most powerful character there is.

In Captain Marvel The Official Movie Special (via We Got This Covered), Feige noted what made Carol Danvers stand out from the rest of the heroes in the MCU.

“In our comics mythology, Captain Marvel is a character who’s got one foot on Earth and one foot in the cosmic arena. Now that we’ve made a number of movies that take place on Earth, and a number of cosmic adventures with the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Thor, we thought it was the right time to finally introduce Captain Marvel to the world. She’s one of the most powerful – and one of the most popular – characters in our comics, and will be the most powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

That’s a big let down to Thor, Scarlet Witch, and Hulk fans who might feel like their favorites are the biggest and baddest in the MCU. The three heroes are definitely at the top of the charts when it comes to powers and strength, but it appears as if Captain Marvel reigns supreme due to her ability to cross between Earth and Space.

There was a running joke in Thor: Ragnarok between the God of Thunder and Bruce Banner as they tried to access the Quinjet’s log to find out why it crashed on Sakaar. Thor continues to try and log in by calling himself the “strongest Avenger,” but is routinely denied by the computer. Eventually, Bruce logs in and the computer greets him by saying, “Welcome strongest Avenger.”

The two characters went toe-to-toe without an obvious winner in the original Avengers film, but both men would have a tough time going up against Scarlet Witch. While her powers are somewhat “dumbed down” in the MCU films, Wanda Maximoff is known in the comics as being one of the most powerful superheroes out there. She is currently paralleled to Jean Grey (Phoenix) from the X-Men comics for her shear strength.

Fans have been discussing how Thor will react to Captain Marvel’s powers in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. Some are suspecting the “strongest Avenger” joke will be brought up yet again. The two heroes had a quick exchange in the most recent trailer for the film that had fans buzzing.

After summoning Stormbreaker to his hand, Carol doesn’t flinch as the weapon flies just inches from her face and keeps eye contact with Thor. He jokes that he “likes this one” and smiles, hinting at a fun relationship between the two in the film.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters everywhere.