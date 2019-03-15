Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Says It’s Not Her Role To Defend Him Amid ‘Leaving Neverland’ Backlash

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, is finally speaking out about why she’s not defending her father following the backlash from the explosive documentary Leaving Neverland.

According to Fox News, a fan pointed out to Paris via social media that her lack of comments about Michael and the Leaving Neverland film is making the tabloids angry, and then accuses them of trying to provoke MJ’s only daughter.

Paris replied to the fan, claiming that it isn’t her job to defend her father from the sexual abuse claims in the documentary.

“There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. Taj is doing a perfect job on his own and I support him, but that’s not my role. I’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. That’s me,” Paris tweeted on Thursday morning.

As many fans already know, Michael is been accused of horrific sexual abuse by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, both of whom tell their stories in the documentary Leaving Neverland.

In shocking interviews with both Wade and James, the men claim that they met Michael when they were young boys, and that the singer took a liking to them. Both Robson and Safechuck state that their relationships with Jackson turned sexually abusive, staying that way for many years.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael’s youngest son, Blanket, is said to be taking the sexual abuse allegations particularly hard. MJ’s newphew, Taj Jackson, recently told The Sun that Blanket, 17, now likes to be called Biji, and has stopped talking since the documentary was released.

“Biji is the most talkative kid at school and he isn’t talking any more. We’re all worried about him,” Taj recently revealed.

The teenager lives with his ailing grandmother, Katherine Jackson, 88, and is also looked after by his co-guardian, TJ Jackson. Paris has raised concerns in the past about her younger brother’s welfare, revealing that he was left to fend for himself a lot of the time, and that his dinners were sometimes no more than a bowl of cereal or a Snickers candy bar.

Michael’s former best friend, and godfather to Blanket, Mark Lester, has also voiced his opinion over the way the teenager is being cared for, revealing that the Jackson family tries to shelter him from the outside world, keeping him “isolated.”

Paris has said nothing more about her father or the allegations in Leaving Neverland.