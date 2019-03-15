Emma Stone Trolled For ‘Saturday Night Live’ Pairing With K-Pop Group BTS

The 'Aloha' star's whitewashing controversy resurfaces as she's paired with a top South Korean boy band for her 4th hosting gig on 'SNL.'

Emma Stone attends a VIP screening of 'Aloha' at Soho Hotel on May 16, 2015 in London, England.
Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images
It has been four years since Emma Stone received flack for her questionable role in the Cameron Crowe film, Aloha, but her history with whitewashing is coming back to haunt her once again. The actress, who starred as Allison Ng, a character of Hawaiian and Asian descent, in the controversial Cameron Crowe film, will host Saturday Night Live next month. But while that announcement alone is not controversial, the show’s musical guest pairing is bringing some critics right back to 2015, when Stone was blasted for being cast in the Aloha role instead of an actress with Asian heritage.

Emma Stone will host SNL on April 13 with musical guest BTS, the popular seven-member K-pop group also known as Bangtan Boys. The South Korean boy band was formed by Big Hit Entertainment in 2013, two years before Stone’s whitewashing controversy made headlines.

When she was cast in Aloha, Stone was at the center of a firestorm about Hollywood’s bad habit of casting white actors as non-white characters. Stone has repeatedly apologized for taking the role and even shouted out to Golden Globes host Sandra Oh that she was “sorry” at the live 2019 ceremony earlier this year, per Variety.

“I’ve become the butt of many jokes,” Stone said in 2015, per Australia’s News.com. “I’ve learned on a macro level about the insane history of whitewashing in Hollywood and how prevalent the problem truly is. It’s ignited a conversation that’s very important.”

But with Emma Stone’s SNL pairing with BTS, some viewers are not letting her forget her whitewashing past and are already cracking jokes about all of the “Asian representation” the show will have come April 13. Some joked that SNL will have both an Asian host and musical guest and in one episode. A few other SNL fans called for Stone to do “a self-deprecating whitewashing skit” on the show as penance.

You can see some of the reaction to Emma Stone’s unfortunate SNL casting below.

It should be noted that while this will be Emma Stone’s fourth Saturday Night Live hosting gig, BTS is actually the very first K-pop group ever to score a musical guest gig on the NBC late-night show. The popular boy band will perform on SNL just one day after the release of their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, according to Teen Vogue.

Emma Stone has long claimed to have a love for K-pop music. In an interview with late-night host Conan O’Brien around the same time her whitewashing controversy broke, the actress described K-pop as “a global phenomenon” and “beyond excellent.”

You can see Emma Stone talking about her love for K-pop below.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.