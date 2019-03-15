‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Shares ‘Chinatown’ Connection And Start Of Filming Update

The Batman branch of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) has remained in flux ever since rumors of Ben Affleck’s desire to vacate the role started doing the rounds. Now with official confirmation that Affleck will no longer be Batman, as reported by The Inquisitr, the standalone film, The Batman directed by Matt Reeves, can get off the ground. In an unplanned Q&A session on his Twitter account, the director shared some updates about the film that’s been long in development, as well as one of his inspirations for the tone of the film.

Recent Reports from Comic Book show that after Affleck’s exit in the role, The Batman will be casting a much younger actor in the role and that the story will be a somewhat origin story with a younger character. Affleck’s portrayal of the character starting out in Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice and the Justice League, showed the character as being more of a veteran, aged and weathered from the wear and tear of the physical demands of being a non-powered superhero.

Matt Reeves’ film will apparently go in a different direction, as most DCEU movies are beginning to focus on more of the individual stories, than an interconnected universe, as was the goal a few years ago.

On Twitter, the director was casually asked when The Batman will begin production. Reeves confirmed that shooting for the prequel, or possibly entirely standalone film, will begin “sometime around year’s end.”

Looking like sometime around year’s end. — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 15, 2019

The biggest takeaway, however, from Reeves impromptu Twitter interactions, is his reported inspiration for the tone and approach of The Batman. When asked casually by a fan whether the noir approach to Batman that he described earlier as reported by Syfy, will be directly based on Chinatown. To this Reeves replied that he had watched the film numerous times prior to writing– presumably The Batman script.

I watched it at WB before writing… (For the one millionth time; what a great movie.) https://t.co/CxYMAYy53O — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) March 15, 2019

Chinatown is considered one of the greatest screenplays ever written, to the point where its script is studied and taught as the basis of a masterful screenplay. The film sees Jack Nicholson as a private eye in a neo-noir styled story about land scandals, water crisis, murder, infidelity, and big money. The movie is very much a detective story, which Reeves promises that The Batman will also be at heart.

The Batman currently has no star cast in its lead role, however, has a release date of June 21, 2021.