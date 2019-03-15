Man Sheds Pounds After Going On A Strict Beer Diet For Lent

He calls it the ‘liquid bread’ diet.

Here’s some good news for all you boozehounds and barflies out there. A determined drinker from Ohio has decided to give up all food and consume only jar after jar of beer for the 46 days between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, and to date, he’s lost an impressive 7.2 pounds.

The Mirror reports that Del Hall from Cincinnati made the outrageous decision to stop eating, and vowed that nothing would pass his lips expect somewhere between two to five beers a day, and a little bit of water to keep him hydrated.

It’s a bizarre and seemingly dangerous diet and not one which anyone would recommend, but Del appears to be positively thriving on his booze marathon.

Per U.S. Catholic, Lent is a 40-day religious period (not counting six Sundays) which runs from Ash Wednesday until Easter Sunday. During this timeframe, many Christians make the decision to forsake certain luxuries and commit to a prolonged bout of fasting in order to empathize with Jesus Christ’s journey into the desert for 40 days and 40 nights.

Common things that people give up for Lent include swearing, chocolate, social media, and — you guessed it — alcohol, but it would appear big Del has decided to turn the tables and drink nothing but alcohol for his Lent challenge, and apparently the Fifty West Brewing Company employee is finding it a breeze.

Although the Army veteran is keen to stress that this isn’t a diet anyone else should try, he said the inspiration for his campaign to guzzle nothing but beer came from the rituals of the 18th-century Bavarian monks.

“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it,” Hall told The Idaho News. “So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent.”

As someone who has previously run marathons and was No. 1 in his army class, Del is keen to see if he can pass muster when it comes to the great beer challenge of the Bavarian monks.

According to his YouTube Channel, Del begins the day with a little water and a little unsweetened black coffee, before moving onto the hard stuff in the afternoon.

Manny Carabe / Getty Images

“I have my first beer sometime in the afternoon and then I might have one when I’m feeling peckish. The majority of the beers I’m drinking are at home, so when I get home at night I might have say two to three beers here at the house and that’s pretty much a typical day,” revealed Del.

The beer drinker has revealed things were pretty tough at first, especially given his intense cravings for Taco Bell, but since then, the hunger pangs have began to subside and he now claims eating nothing and drinking beer everyday has left him “feeling amazing.”