Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Olivia Jade Tells Parents ‘You Ruined My Life’ After Scandal, Alleges ‘Radar’

Fuller House star Lori Loughlin, who was arrested and charged as part of a college admissions scandal where wealthy parents paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to ensure their children gained entrance into elite schools, is now allegedly facing a crisis of her own at home with daughter Olivia Jade.

Olivia, along with her sister Isabella Rose, entered USC as part of the school’s crew team, when neither had reportedly ever participated in the sport. Radar reported that the teen is furious at Loughlin and her father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli for their part in the scandal.

The teenage online fashion influencer, who had paid sponsorship deals with Sephora, HP, Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Smile Direct Club, Too Faced Cosmetics, Boohoo, and Unilever’s TRESemmé, has now found her fledgling brand tarnished since the scandal broke, reported Variety.

Olivia is allegedly angry that she was brought into this tangled mess, reported Radar Online. The YouTube star reportedly said to her parents, “You ruined my life!”

Radar also reported that a source close to the family alleges, “It’s literally like hell inside of their house right now. Olivia is obviously blaming her parents and she is refusing to speak to them right now. Everyone is pointing their fingers at each other and it is a really tense situation.”

Both Loughlin and Giannulli were named as part of a group of 50 people involved in the criminal investigation titled “Operation Varsity Blues,” which targeted this illegal college admission scandal.

Olivia recently commented during an interview with the Zach Sang Show, as reported by People Magazine, that her father “faked” his way through college.

“I don’t know if I’m supposed to say this, ever enrolled in college. But he, like, faked his way through it and then he started his whole business with tuition money that his parents thought was going to college.”

She also admitted that it was her parents who wanted her to attend college because neither of them had that experience, and it was something they wanted for her and her sister Isabella.

Loughlin was a former teen model who began her career at the age of 12 in print campaigns. At the age of just 15, she was cast on the popular daytime soap opera The Edge of Night where she played the part of Jody Travis, an aspiring dancer, from 1980 to 1983.

Loughlin and Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman were both charged in the scheme. Huffman was also arrested and released. Her husband, Academy Award-winning actor William H. Macy, was not charged in the incident.