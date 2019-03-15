Madison Beer Flaunts Major Cleavage In Revealing Dress At iHeartRadio Awards

Madison Beer did not come to play!

The singer turned heads on the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles when she showed up in a revealing white dress that showed major skin and left very little to the imagination. The risque gown was strapless and featured a very low neckline, which put her ample cleavage on full display. It also had two huge leg slits, only separated by a thin slice of fabric on the front, while the back of the garment was long and tumbled all the way to the floor.

The skintight, corset-style upper part of the dress hugged her figure in all the right places, allowing her to show off her slender physique. The 20-year-old added a few inches to her petite 5-foot-5-inch figure with a pair of silvery heels, and she smiled as she paraded her long pins all the way down the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in downtown L.A.

Her long brunette tresses cascaded down her back as she wore them in a loose sleek style with a side part, while her makeup game was kept simple to avoid clashing with the real star of the show, which was her daring gown. She sported a smokey eye, lush lashes, a light pink lipstick color, and some highlighter, which helped frame her striking facial features. In terms of accessories, the “Hurts Like Hell” songstress went for a mix of silver and gold, donning two bracelets, large hoop earrings, and several rings across her fingers, according to the Daily Mail. And while she made her way to the sixth annual iHeartRadio Awards, Madison certainly commanded attention.

Madison Beer attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Rich Polk / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

But she wasn’t the only one making headlines on Thursday night. Taylor Swift looked stunning in a sparkly minidress as she accepted the Tour of the Year Award for her “Reputation Stadium Tour,” and Ariana Grande took home two of the night’s biggest awards (Best Artist of the Year and Pop Album of the Year), but couldn’t attend the event personally as she is gearing up for the start of her “Sweetener/Thank U, Next” tour, which kicks off in a few days.

However, she did present her fans with a pre-taped performance of her hit tune, “Needy,” in what became one of the highlights of the night. Other major names performing on Thursday included Halsey, Alicia Keys, Kacey Musgraves, Backstreet Boys, Maren Morris, John Legend, Ella Mai, Marshmello, and Travis Barker.