New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Has Fans Wondering Who Tony P. Henderson Is

On Thursday morning, a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame dropped with no warning. Of course, with just over a month to go until the film is released in theaters, Marvel fans are eager to extract as much information from the trailer as possible to give any kind of clue as to what they can expect on April 26.

Naturally, the new trailer probably gave fans more questions than answers about the film, and given Marvel’s love for a mystery, some of those answers are likely also fake. Like the appearance of the Hulk in the trailers for Avengers: Infinity War, despite the glaring lack of the green hero in the actual film.

But one question that has fans racking their brains is the mystery of Tony P. Henderson. In the new trailer, Ant Man, aka Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), can be seen staring at a lamp post with a whole bunch of missing persons posters plastered to it. The name on the top poster is Tony P. Henderson, and the distinct name has fans wondering if this person is particularly important to the story.

According to Comic Book, the particular intrigue is based on the fact that of the many fliers on the lamp post, Tony P. Henderson’s is the only one that is distinguishable.

Those who have followed the franchise closely will know that Henderson is not a character that has been introduced in either the comics or in the MCU.

Fans took to Twitter to ponder the question of the mystery missing person, while some thought they had spotted something rather specific.

Comic Book believes — along with many Twitter users — that it could “possibly be a shout-out to a podcast host/producer of the same name, who runs the Geek Vs podcast,” particularly given the location of the missing Henderson near Atlanta, Georgia.

Many who thought it could be the Henderson from the podcast tagged him on Twitter, asking him if he was aware that he’d gone missing.

“Bow your heads Ladies and Gentlemen… We’ve lost @tonyphenderson to the snap. Pay your respects here!”

“@tonyphenderson I think you’ll have to answer some questions,” another wrote.

Other things fans have deduced from the trailer include a major time jump for the heroes, given that Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) hair seems to have reverted mostly back to its signature bright red from the silvery locks she sported in Avengers: Infinity War. Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has also made her first appearance in the newest Endgame trailer, following the release of her standalone film last week.