Lupita Nyong’o Rocks Red Contacts In Eerie Premiere Look For ‘Us’

Lupita Nyong’o embraced her darker side for the UK premiere of Us on Thursday.

In her latest dual role, Nyong’o plays a woman who is fighting against a more sinister version of herself. For her premiere look, the actress, 36, channeled that at the screening of the follow-up to Jordan Peele’s Get Out, which took place at the Picturehouse Central on Shaftesbury Avenue, London, per Daily Mail.

Nyong’o wore a sequined plaid red and black frock from Versace to the premiere. She then added gold, strappy sandals from Aquazorra with a pair of white earrings as her accessory. The Black Panther star went for a darker makeup look with smoky eyes, black lipstick and bright red blush. To top off the sinister look, Nyong’o wore red contacts to give the look a more frightening appeal. Nyong’o previewed the look on her Instagram account to her 7 million Instagram followers. In one photo, the star is showing off her makeup look with her eyebrows raised. The photo received more than 110,000 likes and received more than 800 likes.

“Black lipstick looks so good on you love you,” one commenter wrote.

“YAAAAAAAAAAAASSSSSS!!!!!” another follower exclaimed, followed by heart emojis.

Us is the Academy Award-winning actress’ first dive into a thriller film, where she plays Adelaide Wilson, a woman who vacays to Santa Cruz with with husband Gabe (Winston Duke), teenage daughter Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph) and young son Jason (Evan Alex). Elizabeth Moss also stars in the film. According to Daily Mail, Us follows a family who is enjoying a vacation on the beach when terror arises. The family is soon fighting for their lives against their own doppelgangers throughout the film.

Nyong’o appeared on Ellen to promote the film and said portraying two people was a bit of a challenge for the Yale School of Drama alumna. She said on the show that she would often find time to rest in between takes.

‘They’re very different, they’re diametrically opposed to each other but they’re also connected, so I had to go to some dark places within myself to find the doppelgänger, Red,” the Star Wars actress said on the show. “[I had to] do a crazy voice that was a lot of fun to create and I enjoyed the experience. I spent a lot of time between takes sleeping just trying to catch up with myself.”

Us has already been screened in theaters across the nation. According to The Los Angeles Times, Peele said the horror film received rave reviews when it debuted at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. Peele said he hopes audiences will leave the film eager to have important conversations about real issues in society.

“I felt like people’s eyes and ears were open and ready to receive this film,” he said. “And there are so many ways this movie is designed to be challenging.”