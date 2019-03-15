John Stamos Spoke About Olivia Jade’s ‘Good Values’ Only Months Before College Admission Scandal

'You’re such a good girl, you have good values and you project good morals,' John Stamos said of Lori Loughlin's daughter.

Actress Lori Loughlin of Full House and her husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, are just two of the many celebrity parents to find themselves caught up in a massive college admissions scandal. The pair allegedly used bribery and cheating to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California. Reports say the famous parents claimed their daughters participated in their high school rowing team and used fabricated photographs to contribute to their story. Ironically enough, just months before news of the scandal broke, Loughlin’s former co-star John Stamos spoke out complimenting Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Jade, for her good morals. These morals are certainly being doubted by many in wake of the recent turn of events, according to Yahoo! News.

Loughlin’s daughter, 19-year-old Olivia Jade Giannulli, is a popular YouTube star who goes simply by Olivia Jade online. She boasts 1.9 million subscribers on the platform, posting videos that range from topics involving beauty and fashion to day-in-the-life vlogs. In one of her videos from this past December, Jade sits down with her famous mother and John Stamos for a segment entitled “Teaching Parents Slang.” In the video, Stamos gushed about Jade’s character and the positive example she sets for her younger viewers.

“Can I just say how proud I am of you? You’re such a good girl, you have good values and you project good morals. She’s inspiring to kids. She does well.”

His words seem pretty ironic now, considering that many are now questioning whether Jade had to work at all for her spot in the selective university, USC. The teen recently returned home from the university, where she now faces possible expulsion. In addition, she’s officially been dropped from her partnership with the makeup brand Sephora, as well as the hair care brand TRESemmé. Jade previously profited from these companies by promoting their products through her YouTube videos and social media pages.

John Stamos recently told Lori Loughlin's daughter how proud of her he was … Have Mercy!https://t.co/NMnbDPQZE6 — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) March 13, 2019

Sephora released a public statement regarding their decision to part ways with the YouTube sensation, according to Buzzfeed News.

“After careful review of recent developments, we have made the decision to end the Sephora Collection partnership with Olivia Jade.”

Giannulli, Jade’s father, appeared in court on Tuesday and was released from prison after posting a whopping $1 million bond. Meanwhile, Loughlin was taken into custody on Wednesday after being out of town for work. She also paid $1 million in bail and was released later that day. Actress Felicity Huffman is also said to be involved in the scheme and was arrested on Tuesday.