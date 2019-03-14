Catelynn Lowell Dishes On Why She Didn’t Name Her Daughter Tezlee, Reveals When She Plans To Have Another Baby

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell gave birth to her daughter Vaeda three weeks ago and now she is opening up to Us Weekly and revealing why she and Tyler picked a different name for their baby and when they plan on having another baby.

Many Teen Mom OG fans know that Catelynn and Tyler had planned on naming their daughter Tezlee. They revealed that they had picked the name to keep “Lee” in it since their 4-year-old daughter’s name is Novalee. However, they ended up picking the name Vaeda Luma for their little girl and Catelynn revealed why she and Tyler decided on a different name.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first.”

Even though they ended up not going with their first name choice, they ended up finding a name that they loved. It turns out that the name actually came from a popular ’90s flick.

“Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago.”

My Girl follows the story of Vada Sultenfuss, and although the name isn’t very common, there is no doubt it is lovely! Catelynn and Tyler put their own spelling on the unique name, truly making it their own.

With a 4-year-old at home and a newborn baby, Catelynn and Tyler sure have their hands full. However, they have already thought about having another baby. She revealed that she and Tyler want to have more children together and they even have a timeline.

“We really want to try for a boy, but we are going to wait until Vaeda is a little older – like six months to a year.”

Together, the couple have 4-year-old Novalee. They are also birth parents to an older daughter that they placed for adoption on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. The couple has been sharing their story on the hit reality show Teen Mom OG for years and fans have followed their journey from the adoption, to the birth of their second daughter, and then their 2015 marriage.

Although new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing, the cast are reportedly coming back for another season. If that is true, fans will likely get to meet Catelynn and Tyler’s daughter Vaeda on the new season of the show. It is unclear when a new season of the show will air on MTV, but fans can catch up with Teen Mom 2 in the meantime which is airing new episodes Monday nights.