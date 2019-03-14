Brian May To Welcome Fellow Brits Def Leppard Into Rock’s Hallowed Hall

Let's get rocked!

Queen’s guitar-wielding god, Brian May, will welcome fellow Brits Def Leppard into rock and roll’s hallways of always later this month when Joe Elliot and the gang take their place in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

The lads from Sheffield have been around the block a few time but now they’re finally going to graduate into rock music’s upper echelons as part of the class of 2019, which will also include such class acts as The Cure, Radiohead, Roxy Music, Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson, and The Zombies.

And who better to welcome the hard-rocking outfit to pull up a pew at the top table of musical nobility and wine and dine with the legends past and present than Mr. Brian May.

Loudersound reports that the current Def Leppard lineup of Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen, and Rick Savage is due to be inducted, alongside late guitarist Steve Clark and the band’s original guitarist Pete Willis.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot was jubilant upon hearing that his band had made the grade and explained, “First of all, a massive thanks to all our fans and past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees. We stand alongside some amazing artists, past and present. What an absolute honor.”

Def Leppard has been rocking in the free world since the late 1970s. In the footsteps of giants such as the mighty Led Zeppelin, whose name they were heavily influenced by, they became prominent players in the new wave of British heavy metal.

During the early 1980s, they caught the attention of a wider audience with the more radio-friendly “Pyromania,” which featured the top 40 hits Photograph and Rock of Ages.

Disaster struck when their drummer lost his arm in a car accident, but after he learned to beat the skins again in high style due to playing a computerized drum kit, the rockers returned with a vengeance and a landmark album in the shape of “Hysteria.”

And the fans and the wider world went hysterical for its blend of pop rock which sold more than 20 copies worldwide. From that point on world domination beckoned and Def Leppard didn’t hesitate to claim the world with three chords and a back-beat.

The boys from a British city renowned for the quality of its steel have shown a steely resolve to keep on keeping on and share some quality tunes with the world. The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame awaits to recognize their fire and skill in the forging of some unbeatable metal.