WWE News: Roman Reigns Wants To Change His Character In WWE

He's had the same gimmick since his debut, but would he really change?

Roman Reigns has gone through a lot in the past few months with his Leukemia coming back, taking time away from the ring, returning to the ring, and the official end of The Shield. While there has been some big news for him by way of storylines in WWE, his cancer battle has taken all of his focus and rightfully so. Now, Reigns believes that his illness has not only changed his life outside of the ring, but it could change it in the ring as well.

Ever since breaking into WWE years ago, Roman Reigns has essentially kept the exact same gimmick and character. Whether he’s been a part of The Shield or on his own, he’s pretty much kept his character the same, but it appears as if it is time for a change.

As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Reigns hasn’t only been dealing with trying to get healthy, but he was attempting to shield his daughter from the media. At no point did he want his 11-year-old child to receive misinformation from the press regarding his illness and the downplaying of it.

With his life being turned upside down in the last half a year, Roman Reigns is ready to make some changes. He’s now ready to make changes in not only his real life, but also to his character in WWE, and that may end up shocking some wrestling fans.

Roman Reigns says he wants to incorporate more of Joe A’noai into his character https://t.co/9rcQ8JVnLc — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 14, 2019

Reigns recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his Leukemia battle, his time in WWE, and everything going on with him. It was during this interview that Reigns spoke of wanting to change his character in order to have people have a bit more fun with things. He doesn’t want them to be down and think about him being sick and recovering, but simply enjoying what’s going on.

“I honestly think last week, that was one of my goals. I was like, ‘OK, I knew the first week was gonna be crazy emotional, but I don’t wanna be the guy who comes out there and everybody gets semi-sad or gets super heavy all the time.’ I want people to have fun. I want to create escapism. It’s like a mini vacation [for the fans] on their couch. Let’s get into these storylines. Let’s take all this positive sensitivity being sent to me and shift it and send it to people in need. That’s where I’m at now, shifting all this positive energy from me to the people in need.”

Along with having fun, Roman Reigns wants his WWE character to be a bit different than it has been. He doesn’t want to completely separate who he is in real life with his persona in the ring, and that’s why there will be more of “Joe” seen on television from this point on.

“But also with the storylines and character, because we have introduced Joe, especially last week, I felt like there was a lot of Joe within the promo of Segment One. Even with the interaction with Seth [Rollins], I just feel like with me integrating the characters and who I am in real life and who I am on stage, for me to kind of mix them, it allows me to laugh at Roman a little bit and have a little more fun and be a little more loose as opposed to the stoic brawler. If you know me in real life, I’m kinda like my cousins [The Usos], I’m a bit of a clown, I act up, we goof off a lot. We’re silly. We’re big kids. We’re always goofing around, trying to laugh. If I can add that in the next couple of years, those layers of being chilled out, little more comedy, a few different emotions, I think that would be pretty neat.”

It is obvious that something is going to have to change as Dean Ambrose is still scheduled to leave WWE next month when his contract expires. That is why The Shield had one final match at Fastlane on Sunday and gave their farewell address on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Moving forward, it is very likely that Roman Reigns won’t have much association with Dean Ambrose before he leaves the company. Seth Rollins and Reigns will always have some kind of connection with their background in The Shield, but that stable is likely gone for good. Now, Reigns is looking to change up his character some and he’d most enjoy bringing more of the real-life Joe Anoa’i into everything.