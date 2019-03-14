Scheana Marie Dishes On Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding, Plus Has Jax Really Changed?

Get details on the upcoming event and Scheana's thoughts on the relationship.

Scheana Marie opened up about Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s upcoming wedding during a March 13 interview with OK! Magazine.

As she revealed, she will be acting as a bridesmaid in the upcoming event; the Vanderpump Rules star confirmed that planning appears to be complete.

“I think they are pretty much… Everything is finalized for the most part. [Brittany] hasn’t really asked for much help,” Scheana revealed. “I think she has known what she’s wanted since she was a little girl. She knows she can come to Katie or myself, or any of us for advice or help. But she’s got it down.”

While it has yet to be confirmed whether or not Jax and Brittany’s wedding, which is set to take place at The Kentucky Castle this summer, will be televised, the couple could be following in the footsteps of Scheana and Katie Maloney, both of whom have wed on the show.

As fans will recall, Scheana married ex-husband Mike Shay on the show and Katie married husband Tom Schwartz. Unfortunately, Scheana’s marriage ended during Season 5.

While Jax and Brittany have also faced rumors claiming their wedding could be featured on a potential second season of their spinoff series, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, the series has not yet officially been renewed.

As for Scheana’s thoughts on Jax and Brittany’s relationship, Scheana said she truly believes Jax is a changed man after spending years as a player and bad boy.

“I think he’s completely changed as a person and would never let anything come between them again,” she explained.

During the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, Jax admitted to cheating on Brittany with Faith Stowers, who used to work at SUR Restaurant. He then broke up with Brittany before ultimately taking her back at the end of 2017. Then, in June 2018, Jax proposed to Brittany in Malibu, California.

While there have been some doubts from fans, and some cast members, about whether or not Jax is truly ready for marriage, Scheana appears to believe he is ready, and that he truly knows that Brittany is as good as it gets.

Following their marriage, Jax and Brittany plan to start a family as soon as possible and while Jax hopes to have two kids, Brittany claims they’ll be having three.

To see more of Scheana, Jax, Brittany, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.