Paris Jackson Claps Back At Those Thinking She’s A ‘Junkie Meth Alcoholic Party Raver’

Paris Jackson took to Twitter to clap back to those that had something to say about her posting content of her smoking weed on her story one time.

“I smoke weed on my story ONE time and all of a sudden I’m a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that’s also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis,” she tweeted.

“I have a job. and dogs. and a bedtime. go f*** yourself.”

Jackson is the daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, whose legacy in music and entertainment has influenced generations. However, the Leaving Neverland documentary has had a lot of people expressing mixed feelings regarding the late pop musician.

Jackson was the eighth child of the Jackson family and made his professional debut in 1964 — along with his elder brothers — as a member of the Jackson 5. He began his solo career in 1971 and released iconic albums — Off The Wall, Thriller, Bad, and Dangerous.

Paste Magazine reported that Thriller went on to become the best selling album of all time since its release in 1982, selling over 33 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Since his passing, two posthumous records were released — Michael and Xscape.

Paris has two other siblings — Blanket and Michael Jr.

Michael Jackson’s friend, Mark Lester, defended him on British morning talk show Lorraine explaining the documentary left him feeling “sick.”

“It seems to repeat itself quite a lot and is quite boring in many places. It made me feel quite sick. This is not the Michael Jackson that I knew for over 30 years. This is not the man that my children knew,” The Evening Standard quoted Lester saying.

BBC reported earlier this year that he also was one of Jackson’s sperm donors and that he believed that Paris Jackson was his daughter. According to Metro, he thought he was one of 20 donors for the entertainer.

“I believe Paris could be my daughter,” he said, due to his belief that she looks like his daughter, Harriet.

Lester admitted that he didn’t have any contact with Jackson’s children after his death.

Paris made her acting debut in television series Star, where she plays the role of Rachel Wallace. In Season 1, she appeared in just one episode. However, in the second, she had a recurring role. In 2018, she played the role of Nelly in the movie Gringo. Deadline announced she’s set to star in the indie film The Space Between later this year as a sultry singer.