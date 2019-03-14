‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Whatever Lola Wants, Summer Gets

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, March 15, reveal that Summer is going to the chapel, but Kyle is late. Plus, Jack asks his son some problematic questions, and Devon and Ana reach an understanding.

That was fast! Even though most of the families have whiplash from the speed at which they planned it, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) wedding day arrives, according to She Knows Soaps. Now that Lola (Sasha Calle) is awake, things are more difficult for Kyle. He loves Lola and will do whatever he has to in order to save her life.

An embarrassed Summer gives Kyle a call, and she tells him that Lola’s life hinges on him showing up and saying “I do.” Kyle goes ahead and honors his commitment, and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Victor (Eric Braeden) show up despite the fact that Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Sharon (Sharon Case) just received a guilty verdict and prison sentences.

Meanwhile, Kyle answers Jack’s (Peter Bergman) questions. It’s no secret that Kyle’s new relationship with Summer happened at breakneck speed. Most people who know Kyle, Summer, and Lola find something strange about the fact that Lola needs a donor, an anonymous person stepped up to donate, and suddenly Kyle is marrying Summer despite professing to love Lola.

Kyle’s nearest and dearest put together the clues, and they’re concerned for him. Jack wants to make sure his son is okay, so he does the fatherly thing and talks with him before Kyle walks down the aisle to marry his nemesis’s granddaughter.

Finally, after some contentious moments, Ana (Loren Lott) and Devon (Bryton James) find common ground. He notices his sister going through an extraordinary amount of cash, and Devon wants to know what is going on with her. After a credit check reveals that Ana does not have the type of debt she pretends to have, Devon worries even more.

However, they manage to find a bit of peace for now as Devon attempts to ensure his sister is okay without completely overstepping her boundaries. However, according to a report from The Inquisitr, things take an unexpected turn soon when Devon tracks Ana to a motel room where he meets Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Ana’s secret is more shocking than Devon realized, but hopefully, once he learns what she’s hiding, he can put his worry about a possible addiction for his sister aside.