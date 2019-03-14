‘Game Of Thrones’: Here’s The Length Of Every Episode Of Season 8

There are approximately 402 minutes left of HBO's epic fantasy series.

There has been a lot of speculation about just how long each episode will run for in the final season of Game of Thrones. However, it appears fans now know for sure.

With 32 days to go until the Season 8 premiere of HBO’s Game of Thrones, people are now able to find out the view time for episodes on HBO’s schedule. While it initially appears that only two episode details are available, there is a way to find out the runtimes for all of the Season 8 episodes.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggested that each episode could run for extended times for at least some of the Season 8 episodes. At that point, it was speculated that there were approximately 440 minutes of Game of Thrones left to view.

Now, with the first two episodes showing on HBO’s schedule, the runtime is known for the first two episodes, at least. The first and second episodes of Season 8 of Game of Thrones are both listed as running for one hour each. However, according to Winter is Coming, a major Game of Thrones fan site, Episode 1 will actually run a little shorter than that, at 54 minutes in total, and Episode 2 will run for 58 minutes.

No episode title or synopsis has been listed yet for either of these episodes.

Now we know how long every "Game of Thrones" season 8 episode is https://t.co/IqS74SHewG — TIME (@TIME) March 13, 2019

As for the rest of the episodes in Season 8 of Game of Thrones, as a commenter noted to Winter is Coming, by changing the number at the end of HBO’s URL for the Game of Thrones schedule, you can actually find out more about the upcoming episodes.

Episode 3, which will reportedly host an epic battle scene, is listed as running for one hour in length. Once again, another average length for a Game of Thrones episode. However, Episode 4 is billed to be one hour and 18 minutes long. Episode 5 will also push things outside of normal viewing lengths with an episode listed as one hour and 20 minutes long.

But, what about the Season 8 finale episode which will also be the very last episode ever for HBO’s hit epic fantasy series?

Episode 6 will reportedly also run for one hour and 20 minutes, according to Winter is Coming.

This means that viewers have at least 402 minutes of Game of Thrones left before they have to start counting down the days until the Game of Thrones sequel series airs.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, and its individual episodes, has not yet been released.