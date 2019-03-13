Consumers Leave Scathing Reviews Of Lori Loughlin’s Daughter’s Sephora Palette, Demand It Be Taken Down

'I bought this in hopes it would help me get into college. Didn't work. I guess I need 500,000 and no brains,' one consumer wrote.

People are incredibly unhappy with the recent cheating scandal involving Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, and they’re not holding anything back on both social media and on a certain beauty website.

Most recently, consumers have flooded the Sephora website to slam a now-controversial palette that they sell. Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Olivia Giannulli, is a social media influencer and YouTuber and because of her popularity, she teamed up with Sephora on a bronze & illuminate palette. Currently, the Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection is sold out on the Sephora site but that hasn’t stopped consumers from taking to the site to slam the collab.

“Boycott greed, fake, lying opportunists who prosper from hard working and honest young ladies. You OJ are a joke, shame on your pathetic self and selfish family.”

“Really disgraceful what she did… Sephora if you’re smart you would drop her ASAP!! I won’t be purchasing from your company until she’s dropped as an ambassador and you stop selling this palette,” one more threatened.

“I bought this in hopes it would help me get into college. Didn’t work. I guess I need 500,000 and no brains,” another wrote.

In the description of the palette, it says that this is Olivia Jade’s first makeup collaboration but judging by the backlash that she and her family are receiving it is also likely to be her last. On the purchase page, Olivia also left a message for consumers, thanking everyone for making her “dream” of having her own makeup line a reality.

But Sephora fans are not the only ones who have weighed in on the college admissions scandal. Tons of people have slammed both Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman for paying their way to get their kids into a good school and so have countless celebrities. As The Inquisitr shared earlier today, Lena Dunham weighed in on the drama and also used a little bit of humor.

“All the people involved in this college scam should have gathered their money and started a small elite college where Lori Loughlin teaches a class on smiling,” she wrote on Twitter before joking that her parents didn’t care enough to pay for her to get into college but they would probably pay for her to get a boyfriend.

As many know, the two actresses are now at the center of a scandal involving their teenage daughters. According to reports, the scam involved up to $6.5 million in alleged bribes from up to 50 parents who paid to get their children into prestigious schools like Yale, Georgetown, Stanford, the University of Southern California, UCLA, and the University of Texas.

The parents involved in the scandal essentially paid money that would either go to an SAT or ACT administrator — or a college athletic coach — who would then make a fake profile of the student in order to get them into the school ahead of other qualified students. The FBI has been investigating this case for over a year and as time goes on, more details are coming to light.