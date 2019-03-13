‘Captain Marvel’ Fan Theory Suggests ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Easter Egg

With Captain Marvel dominating the box office in its first week, eagle-eyed fans are seeing more and more homages and easter eggs from the film. As The Inquisitr already reported, the film’s directors included many strong Pulp Fiction references into the film. Now, a new fan theory is being reported by Games Radar, which suggests that another Avengers, introduced in Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise, may have made a blink and miss appearance in Captain Marvel.

Some Captain Marvel Spoilers lie ahead.

After being captured by the Skrulls in the first act of Captain Marvel, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is being interrogated as Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) navigates her memories in search of something specific. During this abstract sequence of Danvers reliving her memories, with a voice over from Talos, one of the scenes we see is of Danvers with a young Monica Rambeau, daughter of her friend Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch). The scene features the two of them looking up at the night sky and seeing a shooting star. The scene is meant to be a sweet moment that established that Danvers had strong ties to Earth, ones that she seemingly has left behind.

The theory refers to this scene directly and comes from Reddit user chrisHANDmade, who states that the shooting star that they see, is in fact, Peter ‘Starlord’ Quill (Chris Pratt) being kidnapped by Yondu (Michael Rooker) in the first Guardians Of The Galaxy movie.

The theory is further supported by another Redditor, NeptuneCA, who points out the ages of the characters playing the younger version of Monica Rambeau. The difference in years shows that sequence to have occurred in 1988, which is the year that Peter Quill was abducted from earth, as per the opening scene of Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Captain Marvel already has pretty strong ties to the first Guardians Of The Galaxy (GOTG) movie, even without this supposed Easter Egg. The alien race of the Kree was first referenced in GOTG Vol. 1, as being the race of the main antagonist, Ronan The Accuser (Lee Pace), who has a prominent supporting role in Captain Marvel. The movie also sees another actor that audiences would be familiar with, Djimon Hounsou, who appeared in the first scene of GOTG Vol. 1, attempting to steal an orb back from Starlord.

While this is nothing but a fan theory that suggests an Easter Egg, one that has yet to be confirmed, it’s comforting to think the two characters have a moment even prior to them having met. Something that may occur in the next movie featuring both Captain Marvel and Starlord, Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame releases on Apri 26.