Is ‘Teen Mom OG’ Maci Bookout Pregnant? Rumors Swirl After New Photos Reportedly Showing A Baby Bump Surface

It seems like the girls of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are always fighting back against pregnancy rumors. This time, it is Maci Bookout that is being plagued by pregnancy rumors after videos of her for her clothing line with husband Taylor McKinney surfaced according to Radar Online.

Maci and Taylor’s clothing line is TTM and the couple often post promotional photos for the brands clothing. In videos posted to the brands Instagram story, Maci can be seen wearing a red shirt and some people reportedly spot a baby bump. However, Maci also appears to be holding a beer and, if she were pregnant, she would not be drinking.

This isn’t the first time that fans have speculated that Maci was pregnant, though. According to a report from InTouch Weekly, the pregnancy speculation goes back as far as Halloween 2018 when Maci posted a photo of her with her family dressed up as the gang from Scooby-Doo. Some thought that the photo was photoshopped to remove any hint of a baby bump.

The speculation continued into the holidays when a video posted showed Maci with what fans speculated to be a baby bump according to another article from InTouch Weekly.

Maci Bookout was introduced to the world on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she found out she was expecting a baby with her then boyfriend Ryan Edwards. The couple didn’t last, though, and Maci eventually moved on. She married Taylor McKinney in October 2016. Together, the couple have two kids, a son named Maverick and a daughter named Jayde.

Teen Mom OG is not currently airing any new episodes at the moment, but reportedly the show will be back for another season. Reportedly, the cast will be back for the new season. While Maci hasn’t confirmed filming for the new season, her ex-boyfriend’s new wife, Mackenzie Edwards, has revealed that she has been filming for the new season.

Mackenzie and Maci have had their differences, but as previously reported by Inquisitr, the two women posed together for family photos with their kids. In the caption, Maci said that “family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything.” Maci’s three kids posed alongside Mackenzie’s two sons. Fans were happy to see the two women getting along for the photo.

It is unclear when a new season of Teen Mom OG will be back on MTV, but fans wanting to catch up with Teen Mom 2 can catch new episodes of that show on Monday nights.