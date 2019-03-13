‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, March 14: Bill Doesn’t Need Cupid To Make His Move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 14, promise some romance as Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Katie Logan (Heather Tom) go to lunch. Katie has just gone through an annulment and is certainly not looking for a relationship, but it appears as if Cupid’s helpers have other plans.

Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) have paired up to accomplish a common goal. They believe that Katie and Bill belong together and want to see the two of them reunite. Donna has seen the sparks fly between the two of them when Bill visits Will (Finnegan George), while Justin believes that Katie brings out the good side of Dollar Bill.

The Inquisitr reports that Justin and Donna will realize that they cannot pull off this feat by themselves. They will rope in Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and tell them about their plans. They will convince Sally and Wyatt that Katie and Bill belong together, especially for the sake of Will.

With Sally and Wyatt on board, they will brainstorm possible ways to bring Katie and Bill together. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, tease that they will play Cupid and arrange for Katie and Bill to have a lunch date at Il Giardino.

It won’t be long before Katie smells a rat. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video posted to Twitter shows Katie and Bill taking a seat at their favorite restaurant. Katie will say, “Someone is messing with us.” She knows that someone is trying to set them up.

However, Bill has no problem with the romantic setting. In fact, it seems as if he will welcome some one-on-one time with his ex-wife.

“I don’t mind at all,” he says.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Bill reassured Katie and Will of his devotion to them. Ever since Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) left, he has tried to step up and make sure that they are taken care of in every way.

Bill will add, “It always feels good being with you.”

If Donna, Justin, Wyatt, and Sally believed that Bill needed help in the romance department, it appears as if they were sadly mistaken. The Stallion has never needed help with reining in a woman that he wants. Bill may be taking things slowly, but that’s only because he knows that Katie is a little skittish after Thorne left her so suddenly.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.