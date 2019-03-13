Wendy Williams Slams Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal

Like many other Americans, Wendy Williams is outraged by the latest college admissions scandal involving a number of wealthy parents. Among those mentioned, celebrities Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman have also been accused of paying money under the table to help their children’s chances of being admitted to some of the most prestigious college institutes in the United States.

Now, Wendy Williams is weighing in on the situation. According to Hollywood Life, the massive scandal was a topic of discussion during Hot Topics on The Wendy Williams Show. The famed talk show host made her sentiments quite clear. She believes the wealthy elites who took advantage of their positions and resources should be held accountable for their actions.

“The rest of us struggle while the rich continue to take advantage of us,” Wendy said as she began her show. “Lock em’ all up! … It’s disgusting, horrible.”

Wendy Williams went on to criticize Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli. While Wendy admitted she sees Felicity Huffman as “the lesser of the two evils,” she believes the scandal should negatively impact Lori Loughlin’s career.

“Lori Loughlin, she and her husband are the worst of the lot so far. Full House, what’s going to happen to Fuller House? Do you cancel the show because she’s a liar? I wouldn’t mind! I mean, this is terrible… Felicity Huffman is the lesser of the two evils, so they say… Who’s going to be friends with these liars now? Who’s going to be friends with their kids? … For you kids who were cheating and lying, get ready.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman, and the many others who have been accused of pulling strings to ensure their children’s acceptance into some of the country’s most prestigious colleges and universities.

According to ABC News, Lori Loughlin has been taken into custody in connection with the highly publicized $25 million college admissions scam. She, Felicity Huffman, and 48 others are at the center of the massive investigation. Like Wendy Williams, many other celebrities have spoken out to voice their concerns about the scandal. A total of 33 parents are reportedly facing charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

Andrew Lelling, U.S. attorney for the District of Massachusetts, shared details about the parents involved and how they worked to ensure their children would be admitted to Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California, according to the publication.

“The parents are a catalog of wealth and privilege,” Lelling said. “They include, for example, the CEOs of private and public companies, successful securities and real estate investors, two well-known actresses, a famous fashion designer and the co-chairman of a global law firm.”