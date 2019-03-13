Taylor Swift’s Squad Has Been Placing Bets When Joe Alwyn Will Propose

Friends of pop sensation Taylor Swift are rooting for their pal to get engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. As Us Weekly shared, her squad has actually been placing bets on when the actor will pop the question, and that Swift will be thrilled to marry Alwyn, who they describe as her “dream guy.”

“Taylor really believes Joe is the one for her. She wants to get engaged to him. She just doesn’t feel as though she has to impress anyone at this point,” a source close to Swift shared with Us.

Swift and Alwyn first went public with their relationship in 2017, and have been living together in London in what feels like a more private life for the couple. A source shared that they strive to live a “normal” life, by watching movies together, hitting the gym, and inviting their pals over for visits.

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has had her relationships and love life out in the public since she hit the spotlight. Swift, who is known for penning songs about her past romances, has been linked with several big named stars, such as John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, and Harry Styles.

“She’s much happier without her personal life out in the open. She credits Joe for that and realizes how much better off she is,” an insider shared with Us.

Swift also told Elle for her profile on the 30 things she has learned before turning 30 this year that she has learned to drown out the noise of the public’s opinion on who she should be linked up with. She said that for “too long” she took stock in the general, internet consensus on who she should be dating, and who her fans considered as “couple goals” when she posted a photo of herself and someone else — and she now places value on what she wants, and what she considers to be best for herself.

The singer also shared that her fans have been worried that she might not be able to pen as many catchy tracks now that she is “happy,” and Swift said that there is a common misconception that people can’t make art if they aren’t miserable, and for her, it simply isn’t true.

“Finding happiness and inspiration at the same time has been really cool,” Swift shared.

As for Alwyn, the insider said that he feels “privileged” to be dating the singer, and he feels comfortable with their life outside of the spotlight.

As private as Swift and Alwyn have been keeping their romance, fans and friends of the couple might be waiting a bit longer than expected for news that the two are headed down the aisle together.