NBA Rumors: Draymond Green Reveals Main Reason Behind His Decision To Sign With Klutch Sports

A year before he becomes an unrestricted free agent, Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green decided to part ways with B.J. Armstrong of The Wasserman Group to hire Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group as his new representative. In an interview with Marc J. Spears of ESPN‘s The Undefeated, Green revealed that he decided to sign with Klutch Sports after building a good relationship with Paul over the years.

Green said that Paul has everything a player is looking from an agent. Despite being questioned for his recent action, Green believes that joining the Klutch Sports Group is the “right move” for him. Green added the decision is “about me” and what he wants to “be aligned with moving forward.”

“At some point, some respect has to be given to what Rich has built and what he represents,” Green said.

“It’s easy to criticize when the criticism is aimed at your opponent, but it’s part of the game the average fan doesn’t see. It’s always been competition amongst agents, but this is different. It’s bigger than just contracts. This is genuine, and it’s the right move for me. We’ll be in business long after I’m done playing. And that’s more important than anything.”

It’s easy to understand why some people are making speculations that changing agents have something to do with Draymond Green’s future with the Warriors. It was not a long time ago when one of Rich Paul’s clients became the center of controversy. Months after hiring Paul as his new representative, Anthony Davis informed the New Orleans Pelicans that he has no intention of signing the massive contract extension that they are planning to offer next summer and wants to be traded to a team where he can consistently win games and contend for the NBA championship.

When Anthony Davis demanded a trade, there were rumors that Rich Paul is trying to send him to the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with his biggest client and close pal, LeBron James. The same thing could happen with Green when his contract with the Warriors expires after the 2019-20 NBA season.

Despite considering each other rivals on the court, Draymond Green has managed to build a good relationship with LeBron James off the court. As ESPN noted, Green is a minority owner in LeBron James’ multimedia site Uninterrupted. The ties between Green and James are expected to become stronger now that they are being represented by the same agency, and it won’t be a surprise if they end up playing together in one team in the future.