‘Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle’ Sequel’s First Look Sees The Cast Back For A New Adventure

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle was a sequel that updated the story from the 1995 film Jumanji without feeling the need to reset the mythos of that world. The film was a critical and commercial box office success, as noted by this Variety report. The film’s commercial success guaranteed a sequel, which was promptly announced by the film’s star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. And now, the star went on to share the first official image of the sequel, with the original cast reunited, on his Instagram.

The original Jumanji saw a sibling pair come across a board game in an old mansion. Once they started playing, they realized that the jungle-themed game’s consequences had a real-world impact. The proof came when another child, trapped in the game for 30 years, returned from a jungle environment when it was his turn to play. The film starred Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt, and Kristen Dunst and was directed by Joe Johnson.

While it was originally reported as a reboot, causing some concern, The Rock reassured fans when he confirmed that the 2017 film, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, would be a sequel to the original beloved film. The new film saw four high school students finding an old video game, as they are transported into the same Jungle as the original, where they take on avatars that are completely different from who they are.

The timid bookworm (Alex Wolff) becomes the smoldering muscle-bound hero (Dwayne Johnson), the athletic jock (Ser’Darius Blain) becomes the vertically challenged sidekick (Kevin Hart), the superficial hot girl (Madison Iseman) becomes the stocky older male researcher (Jack Black), while the everyday girl becomes the female action hero (Karen Gillan). It was a novel concept that performed well critically and commercially.

The new image from the sequel, yet untitled, sees the original cast return in a brand new adventure. The picture itself has the cast in their exact same clothes, which makes sense given that they are meant to be avatars in a video game, so their looks will not change unless there’s an in-game logic behind it. The cast appears to be in a public place, which may be a structure in the same jungle world, or a completely different setting altogether. In one part of the caption for his Instagram post, The Rock does tease that “…things may not be as they seem.”

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sees the return of all the original cast, including new additions of Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover.

The sequel is set to release on December 13.