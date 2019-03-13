Hailey Baldwin Reportedly ‘Proud’ Of Justin Bieber For Being Open About His Struggles

Justin Bieber has reportedly been seeking therapy following his recent issues with depression. On March 10, he shared a personal message with his Instagram followers in which he asked for prayers and opened up about the fact that he has been struggling. According to a report from Hollywood Life, Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin is “proud” of him for being so open about his struggles.

A source close to Hailey told the site, “Hailey is proud of Justin for being so open about his struggles, she knows it takes a lot of courage and is scary.”

Both Hailey and Justin have been open about their religious views. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hailey recently opened up on NOW with Natalie about her faith and career. Modeling is not an easy career, but Hailey has been quite successful in her pursuits. Despite her success, she revealed how she deals when she misses an opportunity, revealing that she reminds herself that it “wasn’t in God’s plan.”

The source continued to tell Hollywood Life that both Hailey and Justin believe in “the power of prayer” saying, “Hailey also believes very strongly in the power of prayer.”

“She knows Justin does too and that his request came from the heart. When he gets vulnerable like that it only makes her love him more.”

Justin posted a black-and-white photo of himself to Instagram on March 10, explaining to his 105 million followers that he wanted to keep them updated. He revealed that he has been feeling “super weird and disconnected,” but asked fans for their support through prayer.

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks.. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on.”

The Hollywood Life source also explained that these challenges have brought the couple “closer together.”

Fans were shocked to learn that the couple had married last fall after a very brief engagement. They had announced their engagement in July 2018 after dating for only a few months. Hailey and Justin married in a small courthouse ceremony in New York but reportedly plan on having a larger ceremony in the future.

Going through challenging times is never easy, but it can be even more difficult when you are in the public eye. Nevertheless, Justin and Hailey appear to be handling everything as well as they can and it is great that they have one another for support.