Colton Underwood Not Ready To Put A Ring On It With Cassie Randolph

Colton Underwood may have decided that Cassie Randolph is the love of his life, but that doesn’t mean he’s going to put a ring on it, at least not yet. Rather, the couple has another, more immediate plan on the table for their future and it doesn’t involve an engagement.

Underwood revealed to People Magazine that he and Randolph plan to purchase their first house together sometime in 2020 in Huntington Beach, CA. Underwood has left his life behind in Denver, CO to live permanently on the West Coast and has moved to Los Angeles to be closer to Randolph.

“Our goal is to buy a house in Huntington Beach in the next year, but we probably won’t move in together until we’re engaged or married,” said Underwood to the entertainment outlet. “As much as I want her to live with me, it’s a big step and something we both take very seriously.”

As for sealing the deal with a ring, it is something the couple has discussed at length, but they are still processing everything that has transpired thus far in their relationship before they take that giant step towards a lifetime commitment. Still, it is something that they are looking forward to when that season of their relationship with one another arises.

In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Underwood is only one of two Bachelor contestants who has not proposed to one of the female finalists in the last 12 seasons of the series. Juan Pablo Galavis was the other male contestant not to pop the question during his season.

Underwood, 27 and Randolph, 23, revealed that they are thrilled to be putting their Bachelor past behind them and move together into the future. “I came on The Bachelor wanting to be madly in love when I left,” he says. “And that’s exactly what happened,” said Underwood to People.

Randolph also seems at peace with her decision to continue learning more about her reality star boyfriend every day. She initially appeared hesitant to continue on a path with Colton, despite his profession of love on the ABC reality series. The security she felt while she was around him and his assurances that they would move forward into the world together seemed to ease her mind during the tension-filled two-hour Bachelor finale.

As for one of the biggest hurdles in their relationship, her family and their hesitancy to accept Underwood’s real feelings of love for Randolph? The couple admitted they still want to have a serious private conversation regarding their evolving relationship and its move into the future with her father but are happy to be able to do it out of the glare of ABC’s cameras.

Said the couple to People, “We still have a lot of conversation to have and a lot of room to grow,” revealed Underwood, whose sentiments were echoed by his girlfriend, who said of her father’s initial reluctance of giving his blessing for their union to People, “he just wants to ask him again.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC.