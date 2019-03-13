Matt Lauer’s Accuser Is Shopping A Tell-All Book

The woman who blew the whistle on Lauer was Meredith Viera's assistant.

Matt Lauer might think he’s put the accusations behind him, but he would be wrong, because his accuser is shopping a tell-all book about their relationship which she calls an affair rather than a fling.

PageSix says that the woman who blew the whistle on Lauer to NBC boss Andy Lack was previously, Today co-host Meredith Viera’s assistant, but now she is shopping her story to several publishing houses.

Matt Lauer was fired after the woman complained that Lauer first had intimate relations with her while on the job at the Winter Olympics in Sochi, and launched into a long term affair. A source says that what started in Sochi bloomed into a full-fledged affair afterward, and ended with the woman being promoted to Today producer.

“This was not a fling; it was an affair. She went and complained and Matt was fired. He admitted it when Andy confronted him.”

Though the woman no longer works on the set of Today, she is still concerned about being found out, and it’s unclear if she’s ready to out herself in the tell-all book, which will indicate how successful the book will be. The accuser’s lawyer, Ari Wilkenfeld was adamant that the accuser didn’t want to be identified.

Katie Couric Will Spill Matt Lauer’s Dirty Secrets In New Book The news legend won’t leave any stones unturned. https://t.co/Abn0PsKrB0 pic.twitter.com/ebl1H7ZocV — Richard A. Lertzman (@ricklertzman) March 11, 2019

Friends say it’s hard to imagine Matt Lauer trying to return to morning television at any point, and that he’s put it behind him.

“There is no way that he’s thinking about returning to work at all. How could he? He knows there’s no TV role for him now. And, to be honest, it’s the furthest thing from his mind.”

Mercury News says that Lauer continues to lay low in the Hamptons trying to get used to his “new normal” which includes a lot of isolation. Friends say that he used to be a very busy guy, and now he has nothing but time on his hands. The former morning newsman and his estranged wife, Annette Roque are still in the process of a drawn-out divorce with no clear end date.

With his additional time at home and around his kids, Jack, 17, Romy, 14, and Thijs, 11, Lauer is trying to make up for the damage done in the last few years and cement his relationship with his kids according to friends.