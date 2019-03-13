Lady Gaga Has An Interesting Reply To Pregnancy Rumors

Is Lady Gaga pregnant? Rumors have been flying about the singer for weeks now, and most of them include her A Star is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper. However, Gaga took to Twitter to speak out about the latest wild rumors.

According to E! Online, Lady Gaga laughed off pregnancy rumors on social media, claiming that she is not expecting a child with Bradley Cooper, or anyone else for that matter. However, she does have something big cooking.

“Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6,” Gaga stated, confirming that she’s hard at work on her next album.

Recently, the singer has been more focused on her acting career following the success of A Star is Born. Gaga was nominated for multiple awards for the movie, and the film’s hit song, “Shallow,” which was a duet with Cooper.

Although the singer-turned-actress won many awards during the season, she ended the stressful period with a huge Oscar win for Best Original Song. During the Academy Awards, Gaga took the stage with Bradley and the pair delivered an emotional, raw, and intimate performance that had everyone, including fellow celebrities, talking.

Romance rumors began to kick into overdrive even though Bradley’s girlfriend, whom he shares a child with, was in the front row during the performance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga’s role in A Star is Born was so important to her that she’s allegedly having a hard time letting it go.

Sources told Us Weekly that Gaga is struggling to move past her role in the fan favorite film now that awards season is over. However, Bradley Cooper is allegedly ready to stop the lovey-dovey act with the singer now that it is time to move on to new projects.

“Gaga and Bradley have insane chemistry and really got into their roles when filming,” an insider told the magazine, adding that Cooper is ready to “drop the act” now that awards season is over, but that Gaga “has a harder time letting go and feels things very deeply.”

Page Six reports that Bradley wanted Gaga to fall for him on set so that their love story would seem more believable to audiences, and gain them buzz and notoriety for the move, which Cooper also directed.

“Hollywood is buzzing that Gaga fell for Bradley during pre-production and filming, creating the intense emotional energy you see on-screen and at the Oscars,” an insider stated, adding that Gaga is very “vulnerable,” and revealing that Cooper “wanted an authentic love story on-screen.”

Fans can see more of Lady Gaga and her latest projects by following her on social media.