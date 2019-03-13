‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Reveals Thoughts On Getting Back Together With Former Husband Tom D’Agostino

Would she consider a reunion?

LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D’Agostino, Jr. enjoyed a whirlwind romance during The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9, but could fans soon see the New York businessman return to the show?

During a March 12 interview with The Daily Dish, de Lesseps addressed the possibility of D’Agostino Jr., or another one of her exes, returning to the series for a future episode.

“Well, definitely not a return of Tom [D’Agostino] in my life. That’s not happening; mark that off the list,” the mother of two confirmed.

According to de Lesseps, she’s currently focused on her cabaret shows, which have been a hit for fans all over the country, and is also enjoying her single life as she starts to date. That said, she hasn’t met Mr. Right quite yet. Instead, she’s keeping her options open and intends to keep her fans in the loop when it comes to her hunt for love.

As for the possibility of a third marriage, de Lesseps, who was married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps from 1993 to 2009, said she isn’t ruling out the idea, even though her second marriage to D’Agostino Jr. lasted just eight months.

De Lesseps and D’Agostino Jr. announced the end of their marriage in August 2017 after getting married in December of the previous year.

Speaking of her potential third marriage, de Lesseps asked The Daily Dish, “Why wouldn’t I?”

“Life is a cabaret and filled with adventure. I’m the kind of girl that hops on the train instead of waiting for the next one. And I feel like a lot of opportunities in my life have happened because I’m that kind of girl,” she explained.

De Lesseps went on to say that she has never been one to play it safe and doesn’t intend to become someone who does. She also said that she hopes to see other females putting themselves out there and being adventurous.

Throughout the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City, fans will be getting to see plenty of de Lesseps’ new life as a cabaret star and will also be treated to the return of Jill Zarin, who, along with de Lesseps, was one of the original cast members of the Bravo TV reality series.

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.