Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She And Ex Chris Martin Make Co-Parenting Work: You Have To ‘Focus On Forgiveness’

It’s hard to believe that it has already been five years since Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin called it quits or as they say, underwent a “conscious uncoupling.”

The actress appeared on The Today Show where she chatted about her split from the Coldplay frontman and how they have been focusing on co-parenting their two kids, Apple and Moses. Paltrow says that even though she and Chris were not going to be continuing on in their life as a couple, they made a commitment to maintaining a sense of family for the sake of their kids.

“Both Chris and I have made a commitment to continue to love the things about each other that we’ve always loved and to really continue to develop our friendship and to find ways to continue to communicate,” she told Savannah Guthrie. “You really have to focus on forgiveness and, you know, spite that comes up—you have to let it go….It’s definitely not effortless.”

But now, she says that five years later, she and Chris have finally found their groove. During the first couple of years following the split, Gwyneth says that she and Martin put in a lot of effort into co-parenting but now things are “pretty good.” She also said that though their family looks different than it did when they were married, they’re committed to maintaining the family structure for the sake of their two children.

Gwyneth Paltrow Attends Ex Chris Martin's Star-Studded Birthday Bash https://t.co/9luG1S7zAV pic.twitter.com/f59zJFxdDj — Galactic Life (@GalacticLifes) March 4, 2019

Of course, now Paltrow is happily married to Brad Falchuk even though she didn’t initially think that she would take the step to get re-married following her split from Martin. But like many things in life, Paltrow says that life throws a surprise your way every once and a while.

“But sometimes life just surprises you, and it’s been really fun. I’m so happy that I was sort of given this other opportunity.”

Chris has also moved on in his love life but has yet to make things official by putting a ring on it. Martin is tied to Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson and he too seems perfectly content in his love life.

Just last week the Inquisitr shared that Paltrow kept with the theme of co-parenting by sharing a sweet birthday tribute to her ex. On her Instagram page, the actress shared a photo of herself and Chris together to celebrate the occasion. Both parties are all smiles as Paltrow rocks a pair of sunglasses and Martin can be seen sporting a blue hat and a smile.

“Happy Birthday CAJM. This is a special one. We love you so much. #42,” Paltrow wrote.

It’s nice to see that despite their differences, the two can still get along for the sake of their kids.