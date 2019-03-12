‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, March 11: Flo Convinces Zoe That They Need To Confess

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, March 11 states that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) discussed their evening at Wyatt Spencer’s (Darin Brooks) house. Hope was glad that she had changed her mind and attended the soiree because it had given them the opportunity to get to know Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) better.

Liam and Hope talked about Flo and finding out that she was Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) mother. Per She Knows Soaps, they agreed that they like her and wanted to get to know her better.

Wyatt and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) cleaned up after the dinner party. They also talked about Flo with Wyatt noting that she had changed since high school. Sally made an off-the-cuff remark about Hope and Flo. She said that both of them had been pregnant at the same time, yet neither has a baby to show for it.

Wyatt remarked that the Flo that he knew would never have given her baby up for adoption. He also remembered that Flo had said that she did not have any kids when he ran into her at the bar. Sally opined that maybe Flo did not want to say that she had given her child up for adoption.

They also talked about Flo’s move from Las Vegas. Wyatt tried to figure out how Sally felt about his high school sweetheart living in the same town. Sally told him that she was fine with Flo living in Los Angeles. Wyatt reassured Sally that she had nothing to worry about.

Zoe worries that if Flo tells the truth they will all go to jail today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/9CUIJ12F7Z — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 11, 2019

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) forced her way into Flo’s apartment. She had some tough questions for the blonde waitress. She wanted to know if Flo was stalking Hope and if that was the reason she was at Wyatt’s place. Flo informed Zoe that she used to date Wyatt and that he had invited her over. Zoe blasted Flo and told her that she should have gone back to Vegas. She said that Flo was putting them all at risk by staying in L.A.

Flo told Zoe that she would not leave town and that it would be better if they told Hope the truth. She managed to convince Zoe that they should tell Hope that night. Just then, Reese entered the room.

Zoe confronts Flo for going to dinner at Wyatt's and flips when she finds out about their connection. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tfpfqW2N4f #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/dPq4njpyL3 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 11, 2019

He tried to persuade the ladies to keep their secret. Flo said that Reese needed to face the consequences of what he did, while Zoe cried. Flo said that she could not take the guilt any longer and she was going to confess. Reese tried to persuade Flo to keep quiet by telling her that they would all go to prison. Flo was prepared to face the music.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.