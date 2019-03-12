Brandy Falls Through Steps On Stage To Reveal Awkward Lip-Sync Fail In New Video

Brandy lost her shoes and got stuck in between the steps during a seriously awkward on-stage moment.

Brandy Norwood suffered an awkward experience on stage while performing at the 2019 Jazz in the Gardens Music Fest in Miami Gardens, Florida, on March 10. Per Ace Showbiz, the star fell down several steps as she took to the stage in the Sunshine State to perform a Whitney Houston cover, but then got stuck in stairs – even losing her shoes as she carefully tried to pick herself back up.

The former America’s Got Talent judge rocked an all-white ensemble for the performance while she opted to pay tribute to the late star – who famously dated her brother Ray J – with a cover of Houston’s 1990 hit “I’m Your Baby Tonight.” The two also starred alongside each other in the television film Cinderella back in 1997.

As she stepped down the steps sideways, Brandy appeared to lose her footing and ended up on her knees with her foot stuck in between the stairs. She then spent a few seconds trying to free herself as the music kept playing in the background.

The awkward incident also appeared to reveal that the talented singer was lip-syncing – or at least singing along to a backing track – during the live performance. A number of fans pointed out that her voice could still be heard singing the Whitney classic even when she was trying to free herself from the steps with the microphone away from her mouth.

But despite the awkward incident, Brandy recovered like a pro. The singer put her heels back on and then began to strut around the stage, singing into the microphone.

Several social media users shared their opinions of the incident online, with many sending love to the “Right Here (Departed)” singer.

“Damn, so Brandy fell on stage performing tonight and lost control of the mic which showed that she was lip syncing,” one Twitter user said. “We still Love you BRocka! @4everBrandy.”

“What y’all not gonna do is come for Brandy, because she fell performing,” another Twitter user then said after seeing footage of the on-stage fall. “It happens to the best of them if u asked me she made that fall look good she played it off well.”

Brandy hasn’t publicly addressed the incident, though she did post two photos to her Instagram account that appeared to be taken during the performance in Florida over the weekend.

In one, she told her followers that she was giving the best she had alongside the hashtag “#MiamiGardens.”

Accompanied by the sound of her singing, the second photo showed the star holding a microphone on stage with a headscarf tied around her head.

“Forever and ever,” she captioned the upload she shared with her more than 4 million followers, using a star emoji. “@johnnywas @tatte8salvy x @terilopve1111 @iamstevejones thank you. #JohnnyWasHere.” The snap has already been liked more than 20,000 times.